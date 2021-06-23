Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Bicyclist Crashes, Arrested With Stolen Handgun, Police Say

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y36gq_0adFPz4X00
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 22-year-old bicyclist from Atlantic City was arrested on a weapons charge after colliding with a car, authorities said.

After the crash, a reportedly witness told police that a handgun dropped out of the bicycle rider's satchel, an Atlantic City police spokesman said.

Detectives found that the handgun had been stolen in North Carolina, according to the police spokesman, Lt. Kevin Fair.

The incident occurred at 10:49 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Connecticut and Grammercy avenues, Fair said.

The bicyclist, Dennis Rodgers, allegedly dropped the handgun when he fell to the ground, police said. Rodgers retrieved the gun and put it back in the bag, the lieutenant said.

Atlantic City Police Officers William Luengas-Gonzalez and Melvin Murray III responded to a crash

The patrol officers recovered the satchel and found a handgun inside, Fair said.

Rodgers was arrested without incident, police said.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The unidentified 53-year-old driver of the vehicle, from Kendall Park in Middlesex County, did not complain of any injuries, police said.

Rodgers was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property, Fair said.

The suspect was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Officer Fitzroy Simpson is leading the investigation.

Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.

Anonymous tips also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

