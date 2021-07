Springfield creatives reclined in their vibrant-red seats, placed their ice-cold drinks on a rainbow-splattered table, gazed at locally-crafted portraits displayed on the wall and reminisced on past artistic endeavors. The crowd grew quiet as Make-It Springfield co-founder Michael DiPasquale stood Wednesday to make a toast to their five-year anniversary and reopening the downtown space for in-person events: “5 years and still going strong in spite of a pandemic. I’m glad the legacy continues.”