Defeated by-election candidate George Galloway has said he will challenge the result of Thursday's contest in the courts.The former Labour and Respect MP stood in Batley and Spen but came third with 21.8 per cent of the vote, while Labour slid home with a narrow majority of 300.Speaking after the result, Mr Galloway said he had "multiple grounds" to overturn the result.He alleged that a "false statement" had been made about him laughing while the winning candidate Kim Leadbeater was abused.The heated campaign in the seat had seen some canvassers allegedly pelted with eggs and kicked in the head,...