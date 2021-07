Over the past 25 years, Gareth Southgate has gone from missed penalties and Pizza Hut adverts to Atomic Kitten and a range of M&S waistcoats. Tonight, a quarter of a century after the lowest moment of his professional career imprinted his name on the national consciousness, he could lead the same nation to a European Championship quarter-final by beating the same opponent on the same stage in the same tournament. This evening, Southgate’s story can come full circle.His star has not always travelled in a straight, upward trajectory though. If anything, there have been a few recent wobbles. The Southgate-mania...