Bindi Irwin Announces She’s Taking a Break From Social Media and the Public Eye

Bindi Irwin just announced that she’s taking a break from social media, explaining she needs some time away from the public eye following her daughter’s birth. In a lengthy Instagram note, Bindi wrote: “Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family. I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.”