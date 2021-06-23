UFC fighter Luis Pena charged with robbery, battery for alleged assault of girlfriend
UFC fighter Luis Pena is being accused of punching his girlfriend and breaking her cell phone. Pena was arrested last Friday in Coral Springs, Florida on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief, per a spokesperson for the Coral Springs Police Department. The fighter remains in Broward County Detention Center, awaiting transport to Palm Beach County. He cannot be bonded out until transport.www.espn.com