UFC fighter Luis Pena charged with robbery, battery for alleged assault of girlfriend

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena reacted after his recent arrest, suggesting that “they talking like I’m the next OJ Simpson.”. Pena is accused of a domestic violence incident that took place on June 14 where he allegedly struck his girlfriend and broke her phone after he got upset he said she was looking at other men on Instagram. Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief for the incident. The former Ultimate Fighter competitor, who is nicknamed “Violent Bob Ross” due to his likeness to the famous painter, was released this weekend from jail after putting an $8000 bond in order to get him out. Pena is now potentially facing up to five years in prison, though of course, he will have his day in court.