UFC fighter Luis Pena charged with robbery, battery for alleged assault of girlfriend

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC fighter Luis Pena is being accused of punching his girlfriend and breaking her cell phone. Pena was arrested last Friday in Coral Springs, Florida on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief, per a spokesperson for the Coral Springs Police Department. The fighter remains in Broward County Detention Center, awaiting transport to Palm Beach County. He cannot be bonded out until transport.

UFC Fighter Arrested in Coral Springs

UFC fighter Luis Pena was arrested for robbery and other alleged crimes in Coral Springs Friday, records show. The arrest of the 27-year-old mixed martial arts athlete — nicknamed “Violent Bob Ross” — came two days after he Tweeted about getting help for mental health issues. Pena is charged with...
UFC’s Luis Pena accused of punching girlfriend

New details have emerged surrounding Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Luis Pena’s arrest on charges of battery and robbery. The charges against Pena stem from an alleged domestic violence incident on June 14, 2021, according to MMA Fighting. Pena’s girlfriend of one year accused The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) alum of punching her and breaking her phone.
Luis Pena’s recent arrest stemmed from alleged domestic dispute

When news broke that UFC lightweight Luis Pena had been arrested on June 19th in Coral Springs, FL, details were thin on the ground. The former Ultimate Fighter season 27 competitor was taken into custody by the Coral Springs Police Department, facing charges of “robbery by sudden snatching,” as well as battery and criminal mischief.
Luis Pena reacts after recent arrest: “They talking like I’m the next OJ Simpson”

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena reacted after his recent arrest, suggesting that “they talking like I’m the next OJ Simpson.”. Pena is accused of a domestic violence incident that took place on June 14 where he allegedly struck his girlfriend and broke her phone after he got upset he said she was looking at other men on Instagram. Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief for the incident. The former Ultimate Fighter competitor, who is nicknamed “Violent Bob Ross” due to his likeness to the famous painter, was released this weekend from jail after putting an $8000 bond in order to get him out. Pena is now potentially facing up to five years in prison, though of course, he will have his day in court.
