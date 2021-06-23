Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party' on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. This Saturday there will be a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party; at the P.J. Ahern home. This tea party will feature a hot contest for the attendees. You can make your own hat or decorate a store-bought one. When it comes to decorating your hat, the more outrageous the better. The Hysterical Hat contest entrants will have a special hat parade and the winner will be selected by the audience.kkyr.com