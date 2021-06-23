Cancel
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana Museum Systems 'Mad Hatter Tea Party' Saturday

By Wes
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party' on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. This Saturday there will be a 'Mad Hatter Tea Party; at the P.J. Ahern home. This tea party will feature a hot contest for the attendees. You can make your own hat or decorate a store-bought one. When it comes to decorating your hat, the more outrageous the better. The Hysterical Hat contest entrants will have a special hat parade and the winner will be selected by the audience.

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

