Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’ Saturday

Two of country music's biggest stars of the 90s and early 2000s John Michael Montgomery and Lonestar are headed to Hot Springs this weekend. John Michael Montgomery and Lonestar will be performing at Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark this Saturday, June 26. The concert is free with paid admission to the park. Montgomery burst onto the country music charts in 1992 with "Life's a Dance," which then started a string of hits 30 singles, 13 reaching the top 10, and 7 made it to number 1 on the Billboard country charts. Hits like "I Swear," "I Can Love You Like That," "Be My Baby Tonight," " Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident," solidified John Michael Montgomery as a mainstream artist on country radio. He's had certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum albums throughout his musical career. Montgomery is the brother of the late Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry.