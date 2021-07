You want biceps that pop? Triceps that scare children? An Arnold-caliber chest that doubles as a table on which to set a water glass? Then you need a pair of adjustable dumbbells, which can target every muscle fiber from the top of your head to the soles of your feet. And with the Movtotop Adjustable Dumbbells Set, which is more than half off right now through Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, all that can be yours. With this Prime Day dumbbell deal, you’ll spend less than a month’s gym membership on a great set of dumbbells. Finally, those fitness deals you’ve been wishing for all year are within reach. So take a breath, steel yourself for the effort, and finally pick up some new dumbbells.