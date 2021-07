The Chevrolet Camaro is in trouble. There's no more honest way to put it. The sixth-generation muscle car has been on the market since 2016 and has changed relatively little ever since. By contrast, the sixth-gen Ford Mustang, launched a year before the current Camaro, received a significant facelift for 2018 and numerous other updates since. The Mustang has retained its muscle car sales crown while the Dodge Challenger has scored second place. The Camaro's third-place position is not the only thing that's troubling; it's the fact that its sales numbers are shockingly low.