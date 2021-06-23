Cancel
Four PG Art Students Recognized at Carnegie Hall for National Awards

By Jim Weaver
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pleasant Grove High School had even more reason to celebrate this week after several of their art students have brought home the championship of a different kind. Congratulations are in order for Matthew Angier, Camrynn Parrish, Elizabeth Tye, and Alexis Snyder who were honored at this year’s virtual National Scholastic Awards Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 9, 2021.

kosy790am.com
