Sunrise Solars Coworking opens in Latham

The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual facilities through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Prime Storage Group, which operates a number of self-storage locations in the region, did not respond to our inquiries by deadline. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.