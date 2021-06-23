Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Archaic Hominin History, Interactions Revealed With Denisova Cave Sediment Sequences

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – By digging into mitochondrial DNA sequences in sediment samples from the southern Siberia cave where Denisovan remains were first found, an international research team has retraced hominin history going back hundreds of thousands of years in the region, while highlighting the other animals and artifacts found there over time.

www.genomeweb.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Sequences#Sediments#Dna Extraction#Nature#Denisovans#Neanderthals#Middle Paleolithic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeScience Focus

Tiny beetle is the first-ever new insect species to be discovered in fossilised poo

A tiny beetle has the dubious honour of being the first-ever insect to be described from fossilised faeces. A team of vertebrate palaeontologists and entomologists used a technique called ‘synchrotron microtomography’ to create 3D reconstructions of beetle remnants while they were still trapped inside a fossilised poo from the Triassic Period. The poo was found in the Krasiejów region in Poland.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia

In the foothills of the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia lies Denisova Cave. It is the only site in the world known to have been inhabited by the eponymous Denisovans and their close relatives the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) — which overlapped at times — as well as by some of the earliest modern humans (Homo sapiens) to have dispersed into northern Asia.
Religionthewestsidegazette.com

Ancient Biblical Scroll Fragments Discovered In Israeli Cave Of Horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.
ScienceScience Now

How do most lobsters stay cancer-free? Newly sequenced genome could reveal their secrets

Consider the American lobster—a bottom-dwelling crustacean that lives up to 100 years in the wild. Scientists have long wondered at its astonishing longevity: Lobsters do not grow weaker with age and only rarely suffer from cancers. Now, researchers have published the first high-quality draft of the lobster genome, yielding surprising insights about the animal’s immune system and genomic stability that may one day help answer fundamental questions about aging—not only in lobsters, but also in humans.
Sciencepopular-archaeology.com

New Fossils Reveal Previously Unknown Population of Archaic Hominin from the Levant

American Association for the Advancement of Science—In two companion studies, researchers reveal a previously unknown population of archaic hominin– the “Nesher Ramla Homo” – from a recently excavated site in Israel dated to roughly 140,000 to 120,000 years ago. Analysis of both the fossils and associated artifacts from the site suggests that the group represents a last surviving population of Middle Pleistocene Homo, characterized by a distinctive combination of Neanderthal and archaic human features and technology that until only recently was linked to more modern Homo lineages. It’s been assumed that Neanderthals originated and thrived on the European continent well before the arrival of modern humans. However, recent evidence suggests a genetic contribution from a yet unknown non-European group, indicating a long and dynamic history of interaction between Eurasian and African hominin populations. Here, Israel Hershkovitz, Yossi Zaidner and colleagues present fossil, artifact, and radiometric evidence from the Levant region of the Middle East that illustrates this complexity. According to Hershkovitz et al., the newly discovered Nesher Ramla Homo exhibits anatomical features that are more archaic than contemporaneous Eurasian Neanderthals and the modern humans who also lived in the Levant. The findings indicate that this archaic lineage may represent one of the last surviving populations of Middle Pleistocene Homo in southwest Asia, Africa and Europe. In the companion study, Zaidner et al. provide the archaeological context of the new fossils, reporting on the associated radiometric ages, artifact assemblages and the behavioral and environmental insights they offer. Zaidner et al. show that the Nesher Ramla Homo were well versed in technologies that were previously only known among H. sapiens and Neanderthals. Together, the findings provide archaeological support for close cultural interactions and genetic admixture between different human lineages before 120,000 years ago. This may help explain the variable expression of the dental and skeletal features of later Levantine fossils. “The interpretation of the Nesher Ramla fossils and stone tools will meet with different reactions among paleoanthropologists. Notwithstanding, the age of the Nesher Ramla material, the mismatched morphological and archaeological affinities, and the location of the site at the crossroads of Africa and Eurasia make this a major discovery,” writes Marta Lahr in an accompanying Perspective.
ScienceEurekAlert

Pleistocene sediment DNA from Denisova Cave

Denisova Cave is located in the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia and is famous for the discovery of Denisovans, an extinct form of archaic humans that is thought to have occupied large parts of central and eastern Asia. Neandertal remains have also been found at the site, as well as a bone from a child who had a Neandertal mother and Denisovan father, showing that both groups met in the region. However, only eight bone fragments and teeth of Neandertals and Denisovans have been recovered so far from the deposits in Denisova Cave, which cover a time span of over 300,000 years. These are too few fossils to reconstruct the occupational history of the site in detail, or to link the different types of stone tools and other artefacts found in Denisova Cave to specific hominin groups. For example, the discovery of jewelry and pendants typical of the so-called Initial Upper Palaeolithic culture in approximately 45,000-year-old layers has prompted debates as to whether Denisovans, Neandertals or modern humans were the creators of these artefacts.
ScienceScience Now

Revealing hotspots for interaction

Biomolecular condensates are compartments in eukaryotic cells that are not membrane bound but can still concentrate specific functions. These phase-separated entities are increasingly recognized for their role in regulating a range of cellular processes. Interactions between intrinsically disordered protein regions are key to regulating phase separation, but experimentally obtaining atomic-resolution information remains challenging. Kim et al. have developed a suite of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) techniques to obtain quantitative and site-specific data on interactions that govern the phase separation of the RNA-binding protein CAPRIN 1. Aromatic and arginine residues are known to be important, but this work also shows a major role for backbone interactions. The NMR experiments also explore how interactions are modulated by posttranslational modifications or interactions with ATP.
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: DNA in Denisova Cave soil records several human species

Denisovans, Neanderthals and modern humans left genetic traces in the iconic Denisova Cave. Plus, a quantum compass in birds’ eyes might help them navigate, and coronavirus clues found in deleted sequences. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to...
ScienceInverse

Who were the Denisovans? The ancient human is still an enigma

Elena Zavala, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, puts it plainly: very little is known about the Denisovans. “This is a group we know very little about,” Zavala tells Inverse’s Tara Yarlagadda in our lead story. “By increasing our knowledge, we are provided with another perspective or reference for understanding what are the elements that make us modern humans ‘human.’”
ScienceCosmos

Denisova DNA yields more secrets

One of the great human evolution detective stories has had a chapter added, with the release of new DNA evidence extracted from sediment in Denisova Cave, in Russian Siberia. Published in a paper in the journal Nature this week, the study provides a timeline of occupation of this important archaeological site that deepens understanding of the early hominin groups living in Eurasia during the most recent ice ages.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Fossil Discovery of a Distinct, Ancient Human Species Points to Complicated Evolutionary Process

Analysis of recently discovered fossils found in Israel suggests that interactions between different human species were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Binghamton University anthropology professor Rolf Quam. The research team, led by Israel Hershkovitz from Tel Aviv University, published their findings in Science,...
AstronomySmithonian

Dinosaurs May Have Been Declining Before the Asteroid Struck Earth

Non-avian dinosaurs were already in decline some 10 million years before the asteroid impact that ended their reign over the planet 66 million years ago, according to a new study published this week in the journal Nature Communications. “The alternative scenario is that dinosaur diversity was not that high and...
WildlifeNew Scientist

Ancient beetle species discovered in 230-million-year-old reptile dung

There is a new way to learn about ancient insects with the discovery that we can find fossilised beetles inside prehistoric animal droppings. Martin Qvarnström at Uppsala University in Sweden and his colleagues made the discovery by scanning 230-million-year-old fossilised droppings – or coprolites – using a technique called synchrotron microtomography.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Trapped in amber, a bizarre fossil that had scientists fooled – until now

A breakthrough paper casts new light on the identity of a mysterious, tiny dinosaur, with fresh research indicating the fossilized remains are actually of an unknown lizard instead. Oculudentavis naga is a new species of a lizard that lived around 99 million years ago, but until recently was thought to be a very different creature altogether.
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Crispy gene editing in outer space

Researchers have successfully demonstrated a new method to study how cells repair DNA damage in space. Sarah Stahl-Rommel, Genes in Space, and her colleagues will present the new technique in the PLOS One journal on June 30, 2021. An organism’s DNA may be damaged by normal biological processes, or environmental...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study maps evolutionary history and interrelationships of protein domains

Proteins have been quietly taking over our lives since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We've been living at the whim of the virus's so-called "spike" protein, which has mutated dozens of times to create increasingly deadly variants. But the truth is, we have always been ruled by proteins. At the cellular level, they're responsible for pretty much everything.
WorldIFLScience

Previously Unknown Type Of Archaic Human Discovered In Israel

Scientists have unearthed fossilized skull remains belonging to a previously unknown population of archaic hominin – the Nesher Ramla Homo – at a site in Israel. With a combination of both Neanderthal and archaic human features, this new group of Homo in the Levant may shake up some of the old assumptions about our “family tree” and shed light onto the origins of Neanderthals.
WildlifePhys.org

DNA sequencing from water and leech bloodmeals reveal viruses circulating in the wild

In a new scientific investigation headed by the German Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), water from African and Mongolian waterholes as well as bloodmeals from Southeast Asian leeches were assessed for the ability to retrieve mammalian viruses without the need to find and catch the mammals. The scientists analyzed the samples using high throughput sequencing to identify known viruses as well as viruses new to science. Both approaches proved to be suitable tools for pandemic prevention research as they allow finding and monitoring reservoirs of wildlife viruses. For example, a novel coronavirus most likely associated with Southeast Asian deer species was identified. The results are published in the scientific journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.