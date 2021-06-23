Liz Smith on the 2021 RealTrends 1000

If there’s one common characteristic that HousingWire saw the brightest marketing leaders and minds in the housing industry wield last year, it was being agile. When the world shifted to work from home, marketers stepped in with new messaging and strategic campaigns to reach their target audience. When mortgage and acquisition activity picked up, marketers created new brand unity between companies. When purchase and refinance demand started spiking, marketers were there to ensure the massive expansion of the company was matched with strong culture, retention and partnerships. They were there, in the middle of everything, to make sure that brand loyalty would last well beyond 2021. This foundational first class of 2021 Marketing Leaders includes the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing industry.