This Enormous Historic Texas Ranch is the Setting for the 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has slowly been becoming one of the most prominent western storytellers in Hollywood over the past decade. From his modern western films Hell or High Water and Wind River to creating his incredibly popular Paramount Network series, it seems like everyone is buzzing about Sheridan. But in the midst of working on the fourth season of his Kevin Costner led drama, Sheridan has announced that not only is he working on multiple Yellowstone spinoffs including a prequel series, but he purchased a massive Texas ranch where one of the shows will be based -- it's known as the Four Sixes Ranch.