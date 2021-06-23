OperaWine 2021 10th edition: back in-person for the first time with 186 Italian wine producers

Loxarel Cora Blanco, Penedès, Spain 2019 (from £13.95, buonvino.co.uk; lescaves.co.uk) Wine regions tend to get type cast after a while. None more so than Champagne, perhaps, which has been synonymous with sparkling wine since the technology for making bottle-fermented fizz became established in the Marne Valley in the 18th century. Before that, though, pale red wines were the region’s thing and, even as bubbles took over, they never went away entirely. Today the wines, labelled Coteaux Champenois, are enjoying a modest revival, as rising temperatures bring more warm vintages capable of ripening pinot noir grapes, and the best from growers such as Egry-Ouriet and Gonet-Medeville, are as good (and expensive) as their equivalents down the road in Burgundy. Similar things are going on in Penedès, the Catalan home of most cava and other Spanish sparkling answers to champagne, where producers such as Recaredo (in their Celler Credo guise) and Loxarel (in wines such as the fragrant, tropical-scented Cora Blanco) are dab hands with distinctive still white wines.