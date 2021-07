When Faygo announced the new Firework flavor it seemed like everyone in Michigan ran to the stores to pick some up. Faygo is already the unofficial pop of Michigan, so when they release a Bomb Pop flavor edition for summer, you know it was going to go fast. I was among the many looking in gas stations, grocery stores, and party stores for the new flavor, only to learn that they were sold out. I put a call out on the radio asking if anyone had been able to get their hands on the new Faygo, and it seemed like everyone was having the same problem I was.