Santa Barbara County, CA

Public Health Department Urges Residents to "Take Your Shot" to Stop COVID-19

Santa Barbara Edhat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. As California begins to fully reopen, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department launched a public service campaign, urging all eligible Santa Barbara County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The public service campaign features video testimonials from North and South County physicians, journalists, and community members who share their reasons for getting the vaccine.

