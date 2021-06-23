Elton John Reveals Final Stop on His Farewell Tour

After having to delay his tour for months, legendary pianist and singer Elton John has announced the final dates to his upcoming farewell tour.

Like every other musician during the COVID-19 pandemic, John had to adjust his touring plans. With most countries under quarantine and avoiding mass gatherings, concerts were an afterthought throughout most of 2020.

However, in September of that year, the “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” singer revealed dates for his rescheduled shows. Now, Elton John has announced the final dates for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”

Here in the United States, John is making the rounds at stadiums across the country. The tour will make stops at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He’ll play Soldier Field in Chicago, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Additionally, John will perform at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. He’ll then wrap up the American leg of the tour with two concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Elton John Wrapping Up Farewell Tour Five Years After it Began

While Elton John’s farewell tour technically began in 2018, its run will now reach into 2023. The iconic musician plays his last shows ever in America on November 19 and 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. He then heads overseas to New Zealand and Australia where he’ll close out the long and winding tour.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour originally began in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 2018. Almost three years later Elton John shared a statement about adding final dates to his lengthy tour. The singer said he’s “going to go out in the biggest possible way” as he says goodbye to touring North America and Europe.

“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” Elton John said in a statement, according to CNN.

He continued in the statement by saying he can’t wait to play for everyone “one last time.” Elton John said he’s enjoyed the tour so far, and can’t wait to make more memories during his final run of live shows.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, we’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”