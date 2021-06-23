Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elton John Reveals Final Stop on His Farewell Tour

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044rQJ_0adFN2Rr00

After having to delay his tour for months, legendary pianist and singer Elton John has announced the final dates to his upcoming farewell tour.

Like every other musician during the COVID-19 pandemic, John had to adjust his touring plans. With most countries under quarantine and avoiding mass gatherings, concerts were an afterthought throughout most of 2020.

However, in September of that year, the “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” singer revealed dates for his rescheduled shows. Now, Elton John has announced the final dates for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”

Here in the United States, John is making the rounds at stadiums across the country. The tour will make stops at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He’ll play Soldier Field in Chicago, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Additionally, John will perform at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. He’ll then wrap up the American leg of the tour with two concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Elton John Wrapping Up Farewell Tour Five Years After it Began

While Elton John’s farewell tour technically began in 2018, its run will now reach into 2023. The iconic musician plays his last shows ever in America on November 19 and 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. He then heads overseas to New Zealand and Australia where he’ll close out the long and winding tour.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour originally began in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 2018. Almost three years later Elton John shared a statement about adding final dates to his lengthy tour. The singer said he’s “going to go out in the biggest possible way” as he says goodbye to touring North America and Europe.

“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” Elton John said in a statement, according to CNN.

He continued in the statement by saying he can’t wait to play for everyone “one last time.” Elton John said he’s enjoyed the tour so far, and can’t wait to make more memories during his final run of live shows.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, we’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farewell Tour#Metlife Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Citizens Bank Park#Mercedes Benz Stadium#American#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicwtxl.com

Elton John announces rescheduled dates to final tour

Elton John is heading back onto the road after announcing the final dates of the "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour." The singer will resume his tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin on Sept. 1. John will begin the North American leg...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are "going all out" to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to “Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Actress Judy Norton Explains the ‘Wonderful Little Touches’ in ‘The Actress’ Episode

If “The Waltons” taught us anything it’s that it’s the little things in life that mean the most. And that’s exactly what actor Judy Norton talked about in her latest episode of “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton.” Norton, who played Mary Ellen on the show reminisced about the season one episode of “The Waltons” titled “The Actress.” During the episode, a famous actress named Alvira Drummond is stranded on Waltons Mountain when her car breaks down. She ends up staying with the Waltons until her car is fixed. While there, she befriends the family.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Guest Star Pippa Scott Had a Unique Connection to the Show: Here’s How

In a recent installment of her popular “Behind the Scenes of ‘The Waltons’” video series, Judy Norton talked about the season one episode titled, “The Actress.”. In this episode, which was the 15th of the show’s inaugural season, the chauffeur of an actress leaves her behind on Walton’s Mountain. The character’s name is Alvira Drummond and she was played by Pippa Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JERRY CANTRELL Taps DUFF MCKAGAN, GREG PUCIATO And GIL SHARONE For New Music Video

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell has confirmed that he filmed a music video for a single from his upcoming solo album on Sunday (June 27) at a photo studio in Los Angeles. Backing him during the video shoot were GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist/vocalist Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and drummer Gil Sharone.