Naperville June 20 Tornado Damage Report – June 23 Update

City crews remain on site today conducting clean-up efforts in the area impacted by Sunday’s tornado. Crews will once again be on site until approximately 8 p.m. to clear parkway trees, roadways, and City property, and Fire officials will continue their presence in the area as a resource for impacted residents. This level of activity should be expected through the weekend.

Damage Assessment Update

Damage assessments conducted by the City’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Business Group inspectors in the hardest-hit area have concluded. A total of 231 structures sustained some level of damage in Sunday’s storm, with one home destroyed, 19 declared uninhabitable, 143 suffering major damage and 68 sustaining minor damage. Major damage is classified as those homes that experienced damage that will require a building permit from the City for repair. Minor damage is classified as damage that will generally not require a permit during the repair process.

Special Brush Collection

As a reminder, a special brush collection to assist residents with clean up from Sunday’s storm has been scheduled for June 28 through July 3. Generally, the special collection area includes homes south of 75th Street between Plainfield-Naperville Road and Yackley Avenue with collection occurring in some neighborhoods as far south as Royce Road.

An interactive map on the City’s website allows residents to enter their address to see if they are included in the special collection boundaries. Residents within the special collection area should have brush/tree debris out on the parkway by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 28. Brush does not need to be cut to specific sizes or bundled for this special collection. Residents not included in the special brush collection area should follow the City’s standard yard waste guidelines.

As they clean up their properties, residents are asked to keep tree debris separate from house and other property debris, as this aids with the removal and disposal process.

Road Closure Update

To facilitate efficient removal of tree debris from the impacted area, Ranchview Drive will close to through traffic during daytime hours for the remainder of the week and from approximately 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 26. Naperville electric crews have completed their work on Bailey Road at this time and have reopened the roadway, and Wehrli Road will reopen between 77th Street and Muirhead Avenue this afternoon. However, other utilities continue to work in the area, which could require rolling lane closures on these and other area roadways at various times. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving through the hardest-hit area from Sunday’s storm for the foreseeable future, and those who do not live in and around the area should avoid traveling through it. As the City is made aware of these closures, they will be posted to Waze.

Community Support Efforts

As the focus moves to long-term recovery, the City is compiling community-led support efforts on its website as it is made aware of them. Those needing assistance are encouraged to visit this resource page, and those wishing to assist should continue to check the website often for the most up-to-date information.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.