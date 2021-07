The 2020-2021 season for the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra has been an interesting one, to say the least. In spite of the challenges presented by the pandemic, the MPO adapted rehearsals to meet ever-changing guidelines without missing a beat. “We have continued our mission of providing high-quality performance opportunities for students and adults alike, even while displaced from our usual performance space,” says a spokesman. “Our members have worked tirelessly for the past five months to prepare great music, and we are proud to present our virtual spring concert.”