You must be doing something right if your new single debuts on People Magazine's website, which is the case with Ricky Duran's sweet-spirited “Star,” an ode to his girlfriend, Alyssa Tosti. Duran, a veteran of the Worcester music scene who came in second on “The Voice” in 2019, and Tosti have, according to People, been together since they met one night in 2018 “when Tosti walked into the same Massachusetts bar where Duran was playing an acoustic set.” They moved to Austin together from the Worcester area, but right before Duran competed on “The Voice,” Tosti suffered a stroke.