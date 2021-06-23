‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Wife on Anniversary

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen is celebrating his anniversary in style. He posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

Olsen has been married to actor Sarah Wright for nine years now. And the two couldn’t be happier. The couple shares three children together. Their daughter Winter was born last September. Olsen shared an adorable photo of the two holding their daughter. And the trio were all smiles. With a loving family, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” has a lot to be happy about.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the creator of all things magical. Our lives (singularly and collectively) are so rich because of the joy, warmth, intelligence, strength, laughter, and fearless love that you lead with.”

Sarah Wright Celebrates ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star

Of course, Eric Christian Olsen wasn’t the only one in the celebrating mood. His wife Sarah Wright also took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s anniversary. So fans of the couple got a double dose of cuteness today. In Wright’s post, she also shared photos of the couple’s daughter.

If they don’t watch, Baby Winter might follow in the couple’s footsteps. She certainly has a knack for smiling for the camera in the cutest way. Wright also celebrated the fact that their daughter is experiencing her first summer ever.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Dôen’s Summer chapter 1 Is here and it also happens to be mine and @ericcolsen’s 9th wedding anniversary(which I will write more about later) floating down the stairs of our barn holding our 3rd baby in my hands wearing a hand block printed organic cotton ischia dress from @shopdoen – photos taken by my love in a place that we cherish – swipe for the cutest pic of Eric and Winter.”

But Wright often gets on social media to celebrate her family and share photos of her children. More recently, she wrote a moving tribute to the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star and his role as a father. She thanked Olsen for always being there and for being the best father that he can be.

“For all the hair sessions you let our daughter do, all the costumes you allow me to make for you, all the adventures you take our kids on, for every workout with them, sunset on the roof, bike around the neighborhood, lego building, exploring adventure, cuddles with the babies, songs in bed, date days and special rides in your space ship they will never forget the magic that you have brought into their lives,” she began. All of these activities Olsen does in his off time from his busy schedule playing Deeks on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’” Wright wrote.