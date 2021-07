Is it a brunch item? Sure! An after-camp snack? Why not! An excuse to use one more exclamation point above the fold? Going for it!. And the thing about these, besides the fact that the adorbs factor will force you to pet them and call them Frank, they’re super versatile! Said like ver-si-TAHL, the way H.I. McDunnough from Raising Arizona would say it. It’s not important to the rest of this blog post that you imagine it like that, just mildly crucial to the state of my heart.