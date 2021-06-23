City of Augusta is looking for people who vandalized Robert Shryock Park
On Tuesday, June 22, the City of Augusta posted a video of vandalism/graffiti at Robert Shryock Park on the playground, flood control structures and in the public restrooms. The city employees are working to keep with the cleanup but need help. The city is asking if you see or discover any activity similar to what happened at the park, please report it immediately to Augusta's public safety department.www.butlercountytimesgazette.com