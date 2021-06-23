BMC Recapitalizes 3-Property Workforce Housing Portfolio
Denver-based BMC Investments(BMC) has recapitalized a three-property portfolio of workforce housing apartment communities—Landon Park, Aurora Hills and Vista Park—with a fund managed by DRA Advisors, a New York-based registered investment advisor. The recapitalization will be one of BMC’s largest with an institutional capital group, further establishing BMC within the institutional markets. BMC— through its property management division (BLDG Management)—will retain property management and oversight of an extensive $12 million renovation plan while continuing to operate the properties.milehighcre.com