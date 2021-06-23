Germinal appoints new sales representative for Scotland and North East England

The ruins of a Scottish village said to be occupied by the ghost of a 17th-century prophetess is up for sale. Spanning approximately 3.3 acres of land sitting on the shore of Loch Tay, the picturesque property known as The Old Village of Lawers reportedly features the remnants of multiple buildings that constituted the community centuries ago. While the village was ultimately abandoned in 1926, there is said to be one resident who remains at the location, albeit in spirit form, who has become something of a legend by way of her eerie predictions that seemingly came to fruition on several occasions.