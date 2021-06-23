Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Germinal appoints new sales representative for Scotland and North East England

golfbusinessnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerminal has recruited Stuart Tait as its new Amenity Technical Sales Representative for Scotland and the North East of England. Based from his home in East Lothian, Stuart will provide technical sales support to Germinal’s customers throughout Scotland and North East England, and will be responsible for promoting the company’s popular range of Grade-A sports and amenity grass seed mixtures to golf course greenkeepers, turf growers, sports groundsmen and landscapers.

golfbusinessnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North East England#Golf Course#Uk#Germinal#Gullane Golf Club#The Renaissance Club#Lothians#Borders#Toro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Public HealthBBC

George Cross: Queen awards honour to Welsh NHS for Covid work

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the NHS in Wales for its work during the pandemic. The medal, rarely given to organisations, recognises extraordinary acts of bravery in saving lives. It comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS's foundation by Aneurin Bevan in 1948. Welsh Health Minister...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Newcastle is now England's Covid hotspot as surge in Delta cases sees North East overtake North West to become country's worst-hit region

Newcastle upon Tyne is now England's Covid hotspot, while the North East has overtaken the North West as the nation's worst-hit region, official statistics show. A total of 2,012 positive tests were recorded in Newcastle in the seven days to June 30 – the equivalent of 664 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than the national average.
EconomyBBC

Green light for Scotland's largest net zero housing project in Edinburgh

Plans to create Scotland's largest net zero housing development in Edinburgh have been granted approval by planners. The 444-home Western Villages will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats. It is part of the £1.3bn Granton Waterfront Regeneration where more than 3,500 homes will be built over the...
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Gower power: a fresh foodie tour of south-west Wales

The meal was a hymn to everything Gower. Canapes of welsh rarebit made with Gower Gold ale, and umami-rich pots of cockles with cheese, bacon and an ingredient I was newly converted to – laverbread (not bread but seaweed). Then came fat asparagus from Manselfold Farm, a couple of miles...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Haunted Village for Sale in Scotland

The ruins of a Scottish village said to be occupied by the ghost of a 17th-century prophetess is up for sale. Spanning approximately 3.3 acres of land sitting on the shore of Loch Tay, the picturesque property known as The Old Village of Lawers reportedly features the remnants of multiple buildings that constituted the community centuries ago. While the village was ultimately abandoned in 1926, there is said to be one resident who remains at the location, albeit in spirit form, who has become something of a legend by way of her eerie predictions that seemingly came to fruition on several occasions.
BusinessThe Poultry Site

Petersime appoints new Area Sales Manager in Europe

Tarek Zakaria joined Petersime as the new Area Sales Manager responsible for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. He has over 20 years of experience in international & export sales. In his previous roles, he represented manufacturing companies of electronic sensors, packaging machines and machines for particle separation in various countries in the EMEA region. His proficiency in German, as a native speaker, and other languages is another valuable quality in his new function.
RugbyPosted by
newschain

Scotland team isolates after A international with England was postponed

The entire Scotland squad and coaching staff are going into self-isolation following postponement of their ‘A’ international against England. Scotland lost nine players from their squad on Friday following one positive coronavirus test, and the game in Leicester was called off on Sunday, hours before kick-off, after three further positive cases.
Rugbyrugbyworld.com

England A v Scotland A cancelled

England A and Scotland A’s long-awaited showdown at Leicester’s Welford Road has been cancelled after a further three members of Scotland’s playing group tested positive for Covid-19. Daily tests had been implemented after one of the Scottish players had tested positive last week, which had meant a further nine Scots...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

New Public Golf Shows For England and Scotland In 2022

Europe’s largest consumer golf exhibition, the Scottish Golf Show is being re-branded as part of a new growth strategy resulting in two exciting events being scheduled early in 2022. These national events will be named bunkered Live and will be launched with a new event at the NEC in Birmingham...
SportsThe Independent

Lewis Ludlow named England A captain for Scotland A clash

Gloucester flanker Lewis Ludlow will captain England A in Sunday’s clash with Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. England have selected 11 uncapped players for the non-cap international encounter, with Leicester prop Ellis Genge vice-captain on his home ground. Bristol’s Harry Randall and Wasps’ Jacob Umaga will pair up...
Public HealthNature.com

Public attitudes to water fluoridation in the North East of England

Introduction Local authorities in the North East of England plan to conduct a public consultation on community water fluoridation. Monitoring public opinion is an important consideration. Aims To measure public attitudes in five areas in the North East of England, to determine respondents' sources of information and their awareness of...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Why St Davids is Wales’ rising eco star

At The Bug Farm in St Davids in Pembrokeshire, a summer breeze ruffles wildflower meadows that hum and hop with insects. It’s a vision as profound as it is simple: species-rich meadows like this are in trouble, with more than 97 per cent of Britain’s meadows lost since the 1930s. The first steps towards regeneration, according to Dr Sarah Beynon, a local academic entomologist, ecologist and farmer, is raising awareness, which in turn encourages wildlife conservation. With its museum, bug house, farm trails and up-close insect encounters, The Bug Farm offers an immersive encounter with the undergrowth that most people...
SoccerSkySports

Hits and Misses: England find a new star as Scotland exit Euro 2020

Bukayo Saka was the surprise selection by Gareth Southgate for England's final group game against Czech Republic. Perhaps the Arsenal teenager had been seen as a utility player, useful to have around but largely here for the experience despite scoring in the warm-up game against Austria. His impressive performance at Wembley has changed all that.
Public HealthWorld Soccer Talk

Covid chaos disrupts England and Scotland at Euro 2020

London (AFP) – England’s bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour’s positive coronavirus test. Mount and Chilwell embraced their Chelsea team-mate Gilmour...