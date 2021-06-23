Germinal appoints new sales representative for Scotland and North East England
Germinal has recruited Stuart Tait as its new Amenity Technical Sales Representative for Scotland and the North East of England. Based from his home in East Lothian, Stuart will provide technical sales support to Germinal's customers throughout Scotland and North East England, and will be responsible for promoting the company's popular range of Grade-A sports and amenity grass seed mixtures to golf course greenkeepers, turf growers, sports groundsmen and landscapers.