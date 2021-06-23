Cancel
Tomball, TX

Greater Houston area's craft brewery count grows 344% since 2013

By Emily Jaroszewski
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 9 days ago
A report released by NAI Partners June 21 found the number of craft breweries in the Houston area has grown to 71—up 344% since 2013 when the region only had 16. Experts said this spike was driven by legislation passed in 2013 that allowed brewpub license holders to sell their beer to-go, directly from the brewery to consumers, instead of having to rely solely on the three-tier distribution system. The three-tier distribution system consists of a producer making the beer, who sells it to distributors, who sells it to the public in restaurants, bars or hotels, according to the report.

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

