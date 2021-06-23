Greater Houston area's craft brewery count grows 344% since 2013

A report released by NAI Partners June 21 found the number of craft breweries in the Houston area has grown to 71—up 344% since 2013 when the region only had 16. Experts said this spike was driven by legislation passed in 2013 that allowed brewpub license holders to sell their beer to-go, directly from the brewery to consumers, instead of having to rely solely on the three-tier distribution system. The three-tier distribution system consists of a producer making the beer, who sells it to distributors, who sells it to the public in restaurants, bars or hotels, according to the report.