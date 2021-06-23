78-year-old Lincoln woman dies; husband says he shot her because she had Alzheimer's

An 80-year-old Lincoln man told police that he shot his 78-year-old wife in the head because she had advanced Alzheimer's disease and he couldn't take care of her anymore. John C. Kotopka told the officers that his wife, who he said had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago, had become extremely combative with him and other caregivers when they tried to help her with her basic needs. According to a statement in his case file, Kotopka said his wife needed to be monitored constantly, and he said he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer." Kotopka also said he was concerned about the financial burden if she had to be housed in a health care facility.