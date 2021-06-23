Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, WI

78-year-old Lincoln woman dies; husband says he shot her because she had Alzheimer's

By Kevin Cole World-Herald Staff Writer
La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 80-year-old Lincoln man told police that he shot his 78-year-old wife in the head because she had advanced Alzheimer's disease and he couldn't take care of her anymore. John C. Kotopka told the officers that his wife, who he said had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago, had become extremely combative with him and other caregivers when they tried to help her with her basic needs. According to a statement in his case file, Kotopka said his wife needed to be monitored constantly, and he said he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer." Kotopka also said he was concerned about the financial burden if she had to be housed in a health care facility.

lacrossetribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WI
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alzheimer#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...