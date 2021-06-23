Here's Why Jacobs (J) Is a Buy Right Now
J - Free Report) has been benefiting from improved segmental performances, solid backlog, acquisitions and efforts to focus on high-value business. So far this year, shares of Jacobs have gained 22.3% compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 23.7% rally. Although the stock’s gains slightly lagged the industry’s rally, earnings estimates for the fiscal third quarter, fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 have moved up 2.1%, 2% and 5.2%, respectively, over the past 60 days.www.zacks.com