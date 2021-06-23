5 Stocks to Tap Burgeoning Demand in Retail-Apparel & Shoes Industry
While coronavirus-inflicted challenges persist, the Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry has been steadily making its way out of the woods. The pandemic severely impacted the industry as virus-wary shoppers remained confined at home, resulting in lower demand and consequently a huge blow to sales. However, things started looking up following the implementation of measures to support households coupled with resumption of economic activities and return to active social lifestyle. The massive coronavirus stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccines have instilled confidence in Americans.www.zacks.com