I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I feel like American Airlines (AA) must have been reading my mind because I’ve been thinking a lot lately about making the big switch to United or Delta. The main reason is because my Executive Platinum elite status on AA was destined to come to an end. Once you hold top tier status, you know it’s difficult to give it up. Those extra perks like free upgrades, free premium coach seat assignments, dedicated phone and check-in lines, boarding early … really makes travel so much more enjoyable and cheaper.