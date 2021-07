Sweden and Poland clash in St Petersburg this evening with all still to play for in Euro 2020’s Group E.Sweden currently lead the pool with four points, having won against Slovakia and achieved a deserved point against favourites Spain. Their performances against both teams highlighted the Swedes’ defensive attributes, which may be vital in their pursuit of a place in the round of 16.Follow Sweden vs Poland LIVE!Poland, meanwhile, have secured just one point and must beat Sweden here if they are to climb into the top two. They began poorly with a loss to Slovakia but responded well...