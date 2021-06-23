Cancel
Open Book! Jennifer Aniston Dishes on Dating Apps, Marriage, Brad Pitt, and David Schwimmer

 8 days ago
Jennifer Aniston is opening up about everything from dating to marriage to her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Plus, keep reading to find out what she said about David Schwimmer!

In a new cover story for People, out this Friday, the 52-year-old revealed she has no interest in dating apps, preferring to find love the traditional way.

Laughing, she said of finding a partner online, “Absolutely no,” adding, “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

Jen, who was previously married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, did not sound too interested in marrying for a third time.

The star of “The Morning Show” told the mag of marriage, "Oh, God, I don't know. It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

Meanwhile, the actress stopped by “The Howard Stern Show,” where she chatted about reuniting with Brad for the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” virtual table read. Aniston played Linda and Pitt voiced the Brad character for a blush-worthy scene at the pool.

Jen said, "It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies. We're friends.”

She went on, "And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston continued. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE."

Jen was also in the hot seat over recent news that she and David Schwimmer were crushing on each other during their days on “Friends.”

“Did you guys bang?” she was asked on the show. She answered, “Howard's not going to believe me… No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

She also explained, "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked."

