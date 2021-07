Last week, Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and many other Twitch streamers were temporarily banned from the platform over their participation in the new "ASMR meta," which, for the most part, consisted of licking and kissing a mic while sitting in suggestive positions wearing TikTok leggings. In some cases, it even included farting into the mic. Twitch hasn't formally addressed this trend, but much of the Twitch community has had something to say alongside more casual Internet users. And most of the comments have been critiquing and blasting the trend.