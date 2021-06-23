Manchester United reportedly increase Jadon Sancho bid to 85 million euros

Manchester United have reportedly increased their bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho to 85 million euros, and an agreement now appears to be closer than ever. According to the BBC, Manchester United have made a new bid of 85 million euros for Jadon Sancho. While the latest bid is unlikely to be accepted by Borussia Dortmund, it is now viewed as virtually certain that the transfer will go through. Meanwhile, BILD claim that an agreement between the two clubs is now very likely to be reached following United’s latest offer.