FLORIDA PRINCIPAL WRITES PERSONAL NOTES FOR 459 OF HIS SCHOOL'S GRADUATES.

A Florida high school principal spent the last several months of the school year crafting personalized notes for each of the 459 graduates and left them on their seats to read before receiving their diplomas. Matanzas High School (Palm Coast, Florida) principal Jeff Reaves scoured through transcripts, emails and used his own personal memories to prepare the notes in time for the June 2 graduation. He wanted to do something special since their last two years in school were marred by the coronavirus pandemic. Reaves said the process was especially beneficial to him as he got a chance to learn more about each student.