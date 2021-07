Reggie Jackson is earning himself millions of dollars every time he steps on a court this postseason. Kawhi Leonard has now missed seven playoff games ... and Jackson has scored 19 or more points in each of them. He is the postseason leader in made 3-point shots and ranks seven in total points. The Los Angeles Clippers have outscored their playoff opponents by 125 points with Jackson on the floor and have been outscored themselves by 21 when he's gone to the bench. It would not be an exaggeration to say that their season would be over was it not for Reggie Jackson. He's been that good.