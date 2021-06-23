Cancel
Health

Discontinuing Metformin: The Crowdsourced View

By Charles P. Vega, MD
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently I posed a question about a patient, drawn from my own practice: Is It the Right Time to Deprescribe This Frail Patient's Metformin?. My patient was an 81-year-old woman with type 2 diabetes of 20 years' duration, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and mild dementia. Her family hoped to reduce the number of medications she was taking, one of which was metformin. I decided that we could accept a less stringent A1c goal, so I discontinued her metformin and monitored her glycemic control.

