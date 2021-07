Okay, so this one means a bit more to me. Austin Shenton is from the same county as me, so I got to see him play a bit while he was in high school, and while playing summer league ball for the Bellingham Bells. Yes, that same Bells team that used to be the Bellingham Mariners that Griffey himself once played for. I’m hoping that he receives the same kind of luck that Williamson did when I wrote about him, as he was called up within a few days.