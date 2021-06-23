Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

OperaWine 2021 10th edition: back in-person for the first time with 186 Italian wine producers

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. This gala event welcomed journalists, sommeliers, and international wine professionals to celebrate and highlight the diversity and quality of Italian wines. Wine Spectator’s selection confirmed itself as a true ambassador of Made in Italy products, promoting the best Italian wines to international buyers and experts in the wine industry.

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Food Drink#Beverages#Operawine#Veronafiere#Finest Italian Wines#Great Producers#Verona#Prweb#Wine Spectator#Head Of Communication#Frescobaldi#Unicredit#Enartis#Grana Padano#Terra E Cuore#Rastal#Wine Spectator#Best Italian Producers#Vinitaly International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksTimes Union

510 Selected wines: 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls was the first wine blind tasting to be held in person after the pandemic

The 5th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the blind wine tasting organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Assoenologi, has been carried out in person after last year’s virtual edition. Società Agricola Siddùra, Luogosanto (SS) was given the special Gran Vinitaly 2022 Winery of the Year Award; for the “green” section of the Selection – Wine Without Walls, the winery selected for top honors was Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio E Bandino Lo Franco, Arezzo (AR). Two wines were also awarded the special “Dante” Trophy, in honor of the 700th anniversary of the homonym Italian poet.
Drinkswinemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: The Wide World of Italian Sparkling Wine

Winemakers across Italy produce a wide range of sparkling wines. From assorted appellations and using different grape varieties and techniques, a beautiful array of offerings can be found from the country. But with so much variety, it can be a little tricky to know exactly what kind of final wine...
DrinksThe Guardian

Unexpected wines from well-known producers

Loxarel Cora Blanco, Penedès, Spain 2019 (from £13.95, buonvino.co.uk; lescaves.co.uk) Wine regions tend to get type cast after a while. None more so than Champagne, perhaps, which has been synonymous with sparkling wine since the technology for making bottle-fermented fizz became established in the Marne Valley in the 18th century. Before that, though, pale red wines were the region’s thing and, even as bubbles took over, they never went away entirely. Today the wines, labelled Coteaux Champenois, are enjoying a modest revival, as rising temperatures bring more warm vintages capable of ripening pinot noir grapes, and the best from growers such as Egry-Ouriet and Gonet-Medeville, are as good (and expensive) as their equivalents down the road in Burgundy. Similar things are going on in Penedès, the Catalan home of most cava and other Spanish sparkling answers to champagne, where producers such as Recaredo (in their Celler Credo guise) and Loxarel (in wines such as the fragrant, tropical-scented Cora Blanco) are dab hands with distinctive still white wines.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Jason Lavery: Italian pilsner born out of collaboration with breweries, hops producer

Here at Lavery Brewing in Erie, we were part of a very cool collaboration with a German-based hop grower and one of the most highly-rated breweries in Pennsylvania. As you may have come to realize, the brewing industry is very friendly, and we all work together. We became friends with the Pittsburgh-based Dancing Gnome Brewing crew back in winter 2018 when we were considering purchasing a new brewhouse and they were listed as a reference.
DrinksBusiness Insider

Arterra Wines Canada introduces the first official wine of WW Canada, On Point

On Point provides consumers a balanced wine offering, continuing to establish the better-for-you wine category in Canada. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's leading producer and marketer of award-winning wines, Arterra Wines Canada, today announced the launch of On Point, the first Canadian wine created in collaboration with global weight loss and wellness brand, WW Canada. Canadians now have the first ever SmartPoints®-conscious wine, valued at three WW SmartPoints per serving*, versus the four-to-five SmartPoints of traditional wine.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

The Quintessential Wine Of Summer: Getting To Know Italian Rosa Wine

How much pink-hued wine has found its way into your glass so far this summer?. If you answered, “Umm... a lot!” you’re hardly alone. For as much thoughtful consideration that the evolution of rosé and rosa wine has received recently, there are still few experiences for wine lovers that match a cool, crisp glass or two of this style of wine at the end of a hot summer’s day.
Drinksfb101.com

Two Italian wine experts reveal how to start a home wine collection

New Aphrodisiac Taco Menu Reinvigorates Romance this Summer at Mar Del Cabo in Los Cabos RESTAURANTS. Giovanni Frascolla, owner of the Tua Rita vineyard in the idyllic region of Tuscany, and Alessandro Nannelli, wine expert in the famous Bolgheri region, share their top tips on how to start a wine collection at home.
FestivalPosted by
The Associated Press

Toronto Film Festival plots in-person, digital edition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place Sept. 9-18 and return to...
RecipesTimes Union

Forget cedar, use pineapple planks to grill salmon

One of my favorite childhood meals was gammon and pineapple, a glistening slab of ham topped with a pineapple ring and brown sugar and blasted under the broiler. This was the U.K. in the 1980s, when we still had the kind of stove with an open overhead salamander grill and two-handled tray where you’d expect a ventilation hood today. That broiler did wonders, the glowing red coils putting perfect bubbled leopard spots on Welsh rarebit, blistering halved tomatoes for breakfast and caramelizing demerara sugar on that pineapple and ham.
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Spindletop Museum offers jazz, wine amid a step back in time

Seth Wade Melancon played on the porch of the old saloon at Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum Friday night as guests socialized and strolled the grounds during the museum’s second wine and jazz event. Four such events are scheduled throughout the year, according to museum director Troy Gray, who is always...
Rensselaer, NYTimes Union

Women-owned, family-operated distillery makes its mark

Albany Med strikes contract deal with nurses after contentious three-year fight. Craft spirits are a family affair at this women-owned Hudson Valley distillery. Cooper's Daughter Spirits carries on Rensselaer's distilling history near Hudson. For the Newsome family, there’s a distinct recipe for success: one part grit, two parts gumption, and...
PoliticsSalamanca Press

Italian premier backs moving final from London

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5bad9225cd404865918c5dcbe9615cbf.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition Oozes Luxury

Congratulations to Ram! Ram commemorates a decade of luxury pickup truck leadership with the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition. That’s quite a mouthful, but with such a long title comes a ton of luxury and value. The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is ready to celebrate.
Moviescineuropa.org

The 10th edition of Série Series focuses on connection

Today sees the start of the 2021 Série Series festival, taking place both in Fontainebleau and partially online until 3 July. After an exclusively online edition in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival, which brings together professionals working on European series as well as viewers, returns with “transmission” as the main theme for its tenth edition.
DrinksStamford Advocate

510 Selected wines: 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls was the first wine blind tasting to be held in person after the pandemic

The 5th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the blind wine tasting organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Assoenologi, has been carried out in person after last year’s virtual edition. Società Agricola Siddùra, Luogosanto (SS) was given the special Gran Vinitaly 2022 Winery of the Year Award; for the “green” section of the Selection – Wine Without Walls, the winery selected for top honors was Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio E Bandino Lo Franco, Arezzo (AR). Two wines were also awarded the special “Dante” Trophy, in honor of the 700th anniversary of the homonym Italian poet.