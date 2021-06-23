Cancel
Kenya Barris, New CBS Employee, Left Netflix Because ‘Netflix Became CBS’

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris walked away from the $100 million Netflix deal he had signed in 2018, which he made after ending his other production deal at ABC. In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, Barris explained why he left Netflix, and confirmed that he will be forming and heading the new BET Studios at ViacomCBS. Barris’s high-profile sitcom for Netflix that he starred in, BlackAF, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, while Astronomy Club, which he executive produced, was canceled by Netflix after one season. “I just don’t know that my voice is Netflix’s voice,” Barris put it. “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle,” adding, “Netflix became CBS.” Which is hilarious because, you know, he literally left Netflix to join ViacomCBS. Later in the piece, ViacomCBS exec David Nevins says that since taking on this new position, which will also include podcasting and book-publishing ventures, Barris has pitched a reality show for CBS. Those are some Mixed-ish messages.

www.vulture.com
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Production Begins on New CBS TV Series for Fall 2021

NCIS: Hawai’i is gearing up for its fall premiere. Production has begun on the newest addition to the NCIS franchise in Oahu. Before it began, the cast and crew had a traditional Hawaiian blessing for CBS shows filmed in Hawaii, like Magnum PI. Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine...
Musicwpde.com

Kenya Barris partners with Interscope records on new music Label

WASHINGTON (SBG) - "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is partnering with Universal Music Group's Interscope Records to launch a music label. Amid his decision to leave his $100 million deal with Netflix, the mastermind behind the hit show "Black-ish," will be launching "Khalabo Music," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
NFLCNET

Paramount Plus review: A nostalgic CBS All Access replacement that can't beat Netflix

Paramount Plus, the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access, is a mashup of streaming services past and present. Like Netflix, it has a wide back catalog of familiar shows to binge, and several originals coming this year. Like Hulu, you can choose from ad-supported or more expensive ad-free plans. Like Peacock, there's a live TV component. Like Disney Plus, you'll find a lot of content for kids, in this case from Nickelodeon. And like HBO Max you'll get major movie releases, although they'll appear shortly after their theatrical premiere, not at the same time. All of this should add up to an exciting service with a lot to offer -- especially for the low $5 entry price -- but ends up feeling like parts of all the ones you already have, without adding much that's new.
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Netflix Drops Trailer For Ridiculous New Dating Show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Because We Thought TV Couldn’t Get Any Dumber

Cue up the George Strait because I hate everything…. Gimmicky dating shows are a dime a dozen but for fuck’s sake, when have we gone too far?. According to Variety, Netflix has signed on for two seasons, TWO SEASONS, of a new show called Sexy Beasts, where contestants will go on a series of blind dates wearing insanely bizarre costumes to take the focus off looks and place it back on personality.
TV Seriesconwaydailysun.com

Ask Matt: Why Would CBS Move ‘NCIS’ to a New Night?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

For Life: Canceled ABC Drama Could Be Revived at IMDb TV

The case may not be closed on For Life. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Nicholas Pinnock-led drama could return for a third season on IMDb TV, the Amazon-backed streaming service. At this stage, the streaming service has committed to air the first two seasons, but additional seasons could come to...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

New on Netflix: July 2021

We’re past the halfway mark of 2021. That’s right, we’ve entered the second half of the year. Where has time even gone? Most of us have been on some sort of quarantine for over a year now, and streaming services have been our lifeline. So it’s become more and more essential to be on top of what’s coming to each streaming service this month, even as we prepare to find our new normal outside again. So let’s talk about what’s new on Netflix on July 2021.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Every Kenya Barris Show & Movie Coming Soon to Netflix

Kenya Barris is a prolific television writer, director, and actor who is most known for his various ABC series including black-ish. He signed a lucrative Netflix deal back in August 2018 and although it hasn’t been completely plain sailing, the creator has a lot of projects underway at Netflix. The...
TV Seriesbsckids.com

Johnny Test NEW Series On Netflix

We can’t believe it, one of our beloved cartoons is making a comeback on Netflix as we get a new season of Johnny Test. We will be able to follow along on new adventures with Johnny Test, Dukey, Susan and Mary Test, and the rest of the characters. This was a family favorite around here and we are happy to see that even though the resolution of the show has increased we are still getting the same animation style so the continuity is going to feel real. There is a new trailer and it “feels” like some OG Johnny Test happening as we get to explore the new pop culture references that have happened since the show ended.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Mr. Robot” Creator Sits On A “Throne”

“Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail will produce the alternate history family drama “The American Throne” at Universal Content Productions. The story reimagines a contemporary America where the nation was founded as a monarchy with an entirely white royal family. They are soon plunged into “a scorched earth succession battle” when...
Music/Film

The Weeknd to Star in and Co-Write New HBO Series With ‘Euphoria’ Creator

[Daniel Craig voice]: Ladies and gentleman….the Weeknd. That’s right, award-winning R&B artist the Weeknd is coming to HBO with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Currently in development, their new HBO series titled The Idol is set to follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The twist? He also happens to be the leader of a secret cult. While it’s currently unclear what role the Weeknd will play, fingers crossed he gets to lead an underground cult while schmoozing stars at a bougie L.A. club.
TV & VideosVulture

The Weeknd to Write, Star in HBO Cult Drama Series

Following in the footsteps of Issa Rae, Lena Dunham, and Lisa Kudrow, Abel Tesfaye (otherwise known as The Weeknd) is set to write, produce, and star in a series for HBO. The show, titled The Idol, was co-created by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson (Euphoria, Malcolm & Marie). Per Deadline, The Idol will follow “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” We’re guessing the enigmatic secret cult leader is Tesfaye, whose general disposition fits the bill. This is not Tesfaye’s first acting gig (he played a memorable part in Uncut Gems), nor is it his first writer’s room (he co-wrote an episode of American Dad last year).
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris launches new record label and podcast network

Hollywood producer and executive Kenya Barris just made another power play and entered into a joint venture label deal with Interscope Records and his new label Khalabo Ink Society. The fit makes perfect sense for the “Black-ish” creator as music plays an integral part of his film and television works. Khalabo Ink Society is the name of Barris’ production company as well.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Pilot Update: ‘Epic,’ ‘Promised Land’ Still in Contention as ABC Passes on 3 Others

With options expiring June 30, ABC has trimmed down its remaining pilot crop. Of ABC’s five remaining drama pilots, the network has extended options on Disney fairy tale entry Epic and Latinx family drama Promised Land. That means that pilots Triage, National Parks Investigation and Dark Horse are no longer moving forward. Dark Horse, based on an Australian format, will be shopped by producers Universal Television. Elsewhere in pilot decisions, NBC has passed on its Jim Jefferies comedy.