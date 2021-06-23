Cancel
Celebrate summer with three refreshingly good cocktails

KING-5
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need to go out this summer to enjoy a fancy cocktail! J.M. Hirsch, editorial director for Christopher Kimball's Milk Street and James Beard Award-winning (Travel and Dining, 2018) writer, editor and cookbook author, joins New Day NW to show us how to make three tasty cocktails at home. Find the recipes below and check out his book "Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home" for more ideas.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
Person
Christopher Kimball
