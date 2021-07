Ryan Reynolds has turned advertising on its head during the past three years with the launch of his creative agency Maximum Effort. So much so that when we were pitched a story about Maximum Effort being acquired by a CTV player called MNTN, we thought we were being had. Well, the news is real and it appears Reynolds has done it again after selling Aviation Gin to Diageo for a small fortune. In honor of this news, The Drum decided to celebrate Reynolds' good fortune with a look back at five of our favorite spots from adland’s favorite trickster.