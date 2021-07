Logan Woodside was QB2 for the Tennessee Titans last season. He’s "very eager" to cement that place again for 2021. “My dream growing up was to play quarterback in the NFL,” said Woodside, who spoke to the Tennessean at USA Football’s “Summer Blitz” event for Nashville youth football coaches earlier this month. “Everyday I'm trying to reach that and I know that there's going to be competition and that's great and that's how it should be.