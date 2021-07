New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman told reporters that the game is slowing down for him. For sure one of the biggest obstacles Trautman had to overcome in his rookie season was the leap in level of play from Dayton to the NFL, but by all means the 2020 fourth-round pick looked the part of a professional tight end by the end of the season. With the offseason departures of both Josh Hill and Jared Cook, Trautman is now the favorite to lead the team's tight end corps in snaps and targets.