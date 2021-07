The NFL cannot make players get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they can make things difficult for players who refuse to get the shot. On Wednesday, it was announced that the NFL and NFLPA had agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols. Players who receive the vaccine will have few restrictions on and off the field in 2021. Players who are not fully vaccinated, however, will be very limited in what they can and cannot do. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared a side-by-side look at what life will look like in the NFL for vaccinated and not fully vaccinated players.