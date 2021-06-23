Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

More than 150 hospital employees resign or are fired after refusing to get vaccinated

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Methodist Hospital had 153 workers either resign or were fired after they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to KTRK, Houston Methodist Hospital reported earlier this month that 178 employees had been suspended for not complying with the hospital's vaccine requirement for workers. It appears most of those employees chose to leave the hospital system or not get fully vaccinated.

foxsanantonio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Ktrk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...