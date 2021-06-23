Cancel
Nashville, TN

Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Co. adds Laquita Stribling and Aole Ansari to board

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 8 days ago
The Randstad USA and Urban Campus and Core executives bring human resources and urban development experience to the board of Nashville’s only minority-owned lender.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

