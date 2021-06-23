Citizens Savings Bank & Trust Co. adds Laquita Stribling and Aole Ansari to board

This List ranks Nashville-area architectural firms by number of local registered architects. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the total number of local staff. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.