British officer found guilty in death of former soccer star

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
© Getty

A British officer has been found guilty in the 2016 death of former soccer star Dalian Atkinson.

A jury found Constable Benjamin Monk guilty of manslaughter after he kicked Atkinson in the head and used a Taser to subdue him, The Associated Press reported.

Monk used the Taser on Atkinson for more than six times longer than was standard, according to prosecutors.

Monk claimed he was acting in self-defense by using the stun gun eight times and for longer than was standard, kicking the athlete’s shoulder and kicking him in the head twice.

Monk said he feared for his life when Atkinson smashed a glass door pane and made threats.

The 48-year-old died on his way to the hospital from cardiac arrest.

The jury did clear Monk of a murder charge, according to AP.

The incident began at Atkinson’s father’s home, when Atkinson was seen having a mental health crisis.

“On the night he died, Dalian was vulnerable and unwell and needed medical attention,” the family said after the verdict came out. “He instead received violence, and died with PC Monk’s boot lace prints bruised onto his forehead.”

The inquiry into the incident took three years, and the trial took six weeks.

Atkinson played for multiple teams in Europe as well as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Korea before retiring in 2001.

The Hill

The Hill

