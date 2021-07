WORCESTER, Mass., June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, the nurses of St. Vincent Hospital will mark their 105 th day on strike, making it the second longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history and the longest nurses strike nationally in more than a decade. The work stoppage enters its 15 th week in what has become an historic struggle by the nurses against Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, a for-profit corporation that has spent more than $75 million* to prolong the strike -- all to avoid being held accountable for providing safer patient care.